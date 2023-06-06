Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which promises viewers an emotionally gripping story told by an all-star cast.

Adapted from the bestselling debut novel by Holly Ringland, the new seven-part Prime Video series will explore the poignant and complicated life of Alice Hart.

In the series, Alice is struck by tragedy at nine years old when she loses her parents in a tragic, but mysterious, fire. She is then taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she begins to unpack the layers of secrets and mystery shrouding her family's past.

Watch the trailer for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video.



Video via Prime Video.

Set against the natural breathtaking Australian landscape and native wildflowers and plants, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Sigourney Weaver (Avatar, Alien) and Gold Logie and AACTA award winner Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers, Offspring).

The relationship between the grandmother and granddaughter changes over the years, especially as adult Alice (Keddie) attempts to grow and move on from her complicated past.

However, she soon finds out she will have to fight for her life against the man she loves in an emotional and thrilling climax.

Sigourney Weaver in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Image: Prime Video.