Kourtney Kardashian joked about her viral Aussie TV clip. So David Campbell set the record straight.

It only feels like yesterday but seven years ago, Australia's own Today Extra drew international attention after hosts David Campbell and Sonia Kruger were seemingly blanked by Kourtney Kardashian in an interview.

If you need to have your memory jogged: the bizarre moment happened in 2016 when Kourtney appeared on the morning show. The interview took place two months after her sister, Kim Kardashian, was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris, which meant this topic was still front of mind for the hosts.

David asked Kourtney "How is Kim doing?" and she froze in place, as if the screen had stalled, only it was Kourtney's unmoving face and body. Once she finally unfroze, Kourtney asked (someone?) "Umm, what?" and it only got more awkward from there.

Watch the tense Today Extra exchange right here. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 9/Today Extra

From the UK to the US and all around the world, the clip went viral, as people joked Kourtney had intentionally suffered 'technical difficulties' to avoid discussing Kim's traumatic experience.

And now the viral video has surfaced once more, as the moment was discussed on the latest episode of The Kardashians. In a season three scene, Kourtney discusses her anxieties around doing an upcoming press tour, to which her friend Simon Huck brought up the infamous Today Extra interview.