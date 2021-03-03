Hands up if the first thing you feel after jumping onto a big online sale is complete and utter overwhelm?

You want to get our hands on the best possible deals, but there are so many products to pick from. The pressure can be... a lot.

From Tuesday March 2 to Monday March 8, The Iconic is hosting a huge 40 per cent off exclusive edit sale. There are plenty of clothes, shoes and accessories to snag at seriously cheap prices.

You know the Mamamia lifestyle team loves a good sale, and naturally we've got a list of products that we want to get our hands on. But we're feeling nice, so we're going to share it with you.

Here are 10 things we're eyeing off.

Savel Ramona Top, from $69.95 to $41.97.

Image: The Iconic.

We're calling it: chocolate will be the It-colour this season. And this top is the first piece we'll be purchasing.