Ah, The Home Edit.

The breath of fresh air that blessed 2020 and made us feel like we had some control amongst all the chaos. Even if that said control was simply labelling a designated box for scarves.

Not only did The Home Edit show us the inside of Reese Witherspoon's wardrobe and Khloe Kardashian's garage, but it also turned chaos into perfect order, right in front of our eyes - all in under 45 minutes.

Video via Netflix.

I'd say it was about 20 minutes into episode three when the show entered my home. (Metaphorically, of course. Oh, how I wish hosts: Joanna and Clea entered my home.)

Jessica, an event planner, showed us Joanna and Clea to her bedroom and it was a very familiar scene.

I understand this. Image: Netflix

A 16-year-old pregnancy test is in her bedside table and I have no words. Image: Netflix. This was not a Reese Witherspoon-level of organising anymore. This was a normal person, and after seeing the finished product, I was ready to take these wonderful women's advice and put it to use.