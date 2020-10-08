If you like your ghost stories with a side of trauma and tears, you're in for a real treat.

The second instalment of Netflix's horror anthology series The Haunting of... drops on the streaming service on Friday, October 9.

We were first introduced to Mike Flanagan's anthology in 2018 with the first season The Haunting of Hill House, which centred around the Crain family and the supernatural events that took place at Hill House over a number of decades.

The new instalment The Haunting of Bly Manor, centres around a haunted manor in the English countryside and the people who live and work there.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor before you watch it:

But first... watch the trailer for Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor. Post continues below...



Video via Netflix.

What is the plot of The Haunting of Bly Manor?

The Haunting of Bly Manor centres around Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti, who played Nell in The Haunting of Hill House) a young American teacher who has been hired to look after two orphaned children - Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) and Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) - at Bly Manor.

Dani is running away from her own past and soon discovers that Bly Manor is hiding its own secrets. She soon finds out that her predecessor, Rebecca (Tahirah Sharif), ended her stint as the children's nanny in tragic and traumatic circumstances. Her employer and the children's uncle Henry (Henry Thomas) refuses to set foot on the estate and the children and the rest of the staff seem to be plagued by all manner of supernatural events.

Dani has to figure out what's happening before it's too late for the young siblings in her care.