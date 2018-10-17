The scariest part of The Haunting of Hill House isn't actually the ghosts.

Warning: This post contains some spoilers for The Haunting of Hill House.

When I sat down to watch The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix I expected a few things.

A haunted house.

Ghosts.

Jump scares.

At least one scary looking woman with long dark hair and a white dress.

And a convoluted back story about said haunted house.

Watch the trailer below…

Netflix’s latest horror series definitely delivered all those things, but The Haunting of Hill House is much more than a horror story.

The series, which was created and directed by Hush’s Mike Flanagan, is like This Is Us meets Hereditary meets Sharp Objects.

It’s an unflinching look at how trauma can haunt a family and tear them apart, no matter how hard they try to leave it in the past.

The series tells the story of the Crain family, who move into an unsettling, sprawling mansion in the early 90s with the intention of renovating it, flipping it, and using the money to build their “forever house”.

Hugh (Henry Thomas) the patriarch of the family, and his wife Olivia (Carla Gugino) are determined to create a better life for their five children – Steven (Paxton Singleton), Shirley (Lulu Wilson), Theodora (Mckenna Grace), and twins Nell and Luke (Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard).