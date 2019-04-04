Season three of The Handmaid’s Tale will grace our TV screens this June, but we already know that the show is set to deliver some brutal new storylines.

From what June is planning to the dystopian world they are building on-screen, here’s what to expect from The Handmaid’s Tale season three.

Where you can watch The Handmaid’s Tale in Australia:

It has been confirmed that we will all be returning to Gilead on June 6 when season three of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere.

The long-awaited season three announcement was made by Hulu senior vice president of originals Craig Erwich during the Television Critics Association tour in February. Season three of the dystopian feminist drama will air in Australia one day after the US premiere.

The third season of The Handmaid’s Tale will consist of 13 episodes and the premiere date marks a full year since the season two finale aired.

Which cast members are returning for season three of The Handmaid’s Tale:

Along with leading lady Elisabeth Moss as June, all of the key cast from The Handmaid’s Tale will return for season three. This includes Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) and, despite the fact that she was stabbed and left for dead in season two, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

In terms of new cast members, Bradley Whitford will also be back as Commander Lawrence after he helped Emily escape in the season two finale. Whitford has confirmed he will be a series regular for the third season of the show.

Watch the trailer for season three of The Handmaid’s Tale below, which teases the new alliance between Serena Joy and June.

The Handmaid’s Tale season three, what we know from the trailer and the teaser.

Hulu, the network that produces The Handmaid’s Tale, premiered a teaser for season three earlier this year. While the trailer did not give away a lot in regards to the upcoming storyline, it did offer a chilling preview for Gilead’s version of Washington, D.C., complete with a large cross in place of the Washington monument.