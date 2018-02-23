The funniest Instagram dads to check out this weekend.

Nothing is sexier than a dad whose life is obviously family, but who trolls those he loves the most in the best possible way.

Actor Ryan Reynolds is one of the funniest, badass dads on Twitter, regularly taking the p*ss out of a family he adores.

Siri just read this out loud to my daughters. Happy Thanksgiving. https://t.co/X5IBjPWuqp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 23, 2017

While Reynolds nails fatherhood in 280 character tweets, on Instagram there’s a number of dads who deliver comedy gold in photographs. Here’s five of the best, guaranteed to warm your heart, and your ovaries.

Just a warning: you may snort-laugh, so be careful if drinking wine. #dontwastewine

1. Real American Dadass

This dad describes himself as “Dad to 4 pint-sized dictators. Follow along as my sanity slips through my fingertips…”

He’s cool. His humour is badass. And his Insta links to his kick-ass, all-too-relatable blog.