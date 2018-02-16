There's a new Instagram feature that could expose your stalking and PLEASE GOD NO.

Yes, well.

Instagram is trialling a new feature that literally no one asked for – and what happened to our basic human right to stalk other people’s Instagram accounts in peace?

According to TechCrunch, the photo sharing app is introducing a screenshot-alert feature, which lets someone know when you’ve done a sneaky screenshot of their trip to Bali and sent it to three of your friends.

… Dammit.

Instagram will put a star-shaped icon next to your Instagram handle to indicate that you have indeed been caught – which will bring with it both shame and humiliation.

As the feature rolls out, each user will get a one time warning message that reads: “Next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted this story will be able to see.”

How… embarrassing.

This is a very helpful courtesy and will likely save many of us from receiving an awkward direct message that asks, “Hey, any reason why you screenshot my story? xx.”

There is, however, a way around it, which is probably one of the cleverest things I’ve ever heard.

Twitter worked out that if you turn your phone to flight mode, and then take the screenshot while offline, no one will ever know you took a screenshot.

We don’t know for sure whether the new feature is here to stay, so be alert but not alarmed.

And good luck keeping your harmless stalking on the down low.