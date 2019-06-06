Well. Love Island UK nearly broke the internet after Curtis confessed he loves "the eagle".

Just when we thought we were *relatively* well-versed when it came to the various sex positions out there, a Love Island UK contestant has gone and thrown a spanner in the works.

Well, an “eagle”, to be more precise, and we mean it quite literally. His sex confession actually broke a website.

During tonight’s episode, a cast member admitted “the eagle” was his favourite sex position, and people (including us) had no bloody idea what he was on about.

Watch the Love Island season 5 trailer below. Post continues after.

As it turns out, it doesn’t involve swooping down on your partner, picking them up in your talons and squawking as you fly off into the distance which is… good. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It’s actually a lot like missionary but with the woman’s legs up.

Here is a handy diagram courtesy of Twitter: