Winter is coming and we’ve been a bit thin on the ground with reality TV shows lately, haven’t we?

Sure, there’s Masterchef and House Rules, but that’s not the kind of reality TV we’re really craving.

No, what we’re missing is the absurdities and love triangles and alcoholic beverage throwing of Married At First Sight and Bachelor in Paradise.

Thankfully, it’s summer over in the UK and that can only mean one thing…

Love Island is back for its fifth season.

For anyone who hasn’t watched the previous seasons of Love Island UK (which you can binge on 9 Now, fyi), it’s basically Bachelor in Paradise meets Big Brother, with British accents.

In other words: it’s gloriously trashy and frightening addictive television.

The reality TV dating/hookup show is back for 2019 with a new cast of 12 singles, as well as ‘intruders’ who will come into the villa to stir some major sh*t each week.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island UK 2019.

Where can I watch Love Island UK in Australia?

Good news: You can watch Love Island UK season five on 9 Now from Wednesday June 5, 6pm AEST.

Each episode will be available to stream for free for the entire season, which is generally around 90 episodes, so clear your social calendars.

To watch, all you need to do is create a free 9 Now account.

Who are the Love Island UK 2019 cast?

Yewande Biala (@yewande_biala).