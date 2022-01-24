Safe, comfortable and orgasmic: 7 of the best pregnant sex positions.

Let's talk about sex while pregnant. Because, let's be honest, not enough of us are.

Pregnancy is an exciting time, but it can also be incredible tumultuous as well. All the physical changes we experience (which, spoiler alert, is a LOT) can also mean the way we have sex has to shift a smidge.

That doesn't mean it is a time to worry - no, buddy! In fact, there are so many intimate and fulfilling sex positions to enjoy (and try out for the first time if you haven't already).

It's worth nothing that sex during pregnancy is a generally safe practice. Unless your healthcare provider has explicitly told you otherwise, there are plenty of incredible reasons to have some sexy time during your pregnancy.

There's also a higher chance many women will experience sensitive breasts, stronger orgasms and more natural lubrication, thanks to increased oestrogen. Cheers hormones!

While pregnancy sex can relieve stress, reduce pain, heighten your serotonin levels and help you to sleep better, it is also important to remain mindful as your body is likely less flexible and more susceptible to injury.

For many women, it is crucial to choose positions that minimise stress on your belly and joints. It's also important to note that once you reach 20 weeks, don't lie flat on your back as an enlarged uterus puts pressure on your aorta - which can compromise blood flow to the placenta.

With that being said, pregnancy is a great time to explore and rely on different parts of your body to feel and increase pleasure.

Here are seven sex positions that have been deemed safe, comfortable, and orgasmic by experts and expecting parents alike.

1. Don't underestimate mutual masturbation.

Image: Kinkly / Mamamia. Mutual masturbation is an often overlooked form of partnered pleasure, but it's super intimate and often extremely hot! The rules are simple: get comfy and get to it.