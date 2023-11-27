The true story behind Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, the latest unhinged true crime docuseries.

A new documentary that's just hit Binge will have you saying 'Sorry, what?' roughly every 10 seconds.

Amy Carlson was the leader of the Love Has Won cult, who led her followers to believe she was the incarnation of a deity-like saviour called Mother God.

The former McDonald's manager founded the cult in 2006, and by 2021, police discovered her enshrined and mummified corpse inside a Colorado home.

Her body was found decorated with flowers and Christmas lights.

This is where Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God begins, as the new three-part documentary explores the origins of the cult, who Carlson was, and what led to her death at just 45 years old.

Watch the trailer for Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God here. Post continues after video.



Video via Binge.

The true story that inspired Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God.

Amy Carlson started out as a McDonald’s supervisor and grew up in a typical middle-class family in Texas.

Carlson was living with her three kids in 2012 when she met a man online. She would go on to abruptly leave her family, move to Crestone, Colorado, and adopt the moniker her new boyfriend bestowed on her: Mother God.