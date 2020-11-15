To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

It's happening.

After three seasons, The Crown has finally gotten to the good stuff.

Yes, Netflix are cracking out all the Prince Charles and Princess Diana storylines and we're ready for the drama, thank you very much.

(Seriously though, we're going to be waiting literal decades until the whole Harry and Meghan situation unfolds on the show. HURRY UP. WE NEED MEGHAN TO PLAY HERSELF.)

Watch the trailer for Netflix's The Crown below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Last season, we saw the royals react to the Aberfan disaster, Prince Charles meeting Camilla Shand, and Princess Margaret’s affair with Roddy Llewellyn, among many other juicy morsels of royal history.

Now, season four will delve into Prince Charles' courtship and marriage to Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher's time as Prime Minister, and a bizarre break-in at Buckingham Palace. Yep, there's a lot to cover.

So without further ado, here are the five biggest moments from The Crown season four, episode one:

1. Prince Charles and Princess Diana's first meeting.

As Prince Charles awaits his date with Sarah Spencer, Diana coyly emerges while in full costume for a school production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. (Yes, Charles actually dated Diana's older sister.)

It's a weird, awkward encounter, but Charles seems almost enamoured with Diana.

"I just met your younger sister," Charles tells Sarah after the brief encounter.

"That's sneaky of her. I told her to leave us alone," Sarah responds. "She was obsessed with the idea of meeting you."

"Was she?" he replies.