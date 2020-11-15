To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

WE'VE MADE IT.

It's the storyline we've all been waiting for.

Yes, it's time to dive into the nitty-gritty details of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's The Crown below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

From Prince Charles' awkward proposal to the intense media attention, there's a lot to cover.

Here are the five biggest moments from The Crown season four, episode three:

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's engagement.

The episode opens on various members of the royal family, who are waiting by the phone. (Don't these people have... jobs to do?)

They're waiting for some very important news.

The phone finally rings and the Queen answers.

"It's done. I did it," Prince Charles tells her, sharing the news that he proposed to Diana Spencer in the... *checks notes*... nursery at Windsor Castle.

Yes, much like it played out on The Crown, Charles and Diana's real life engagement wasn't exactly romantic.

In fact, Diana actually burst out laughing when he asked her.

Image: Netflix.