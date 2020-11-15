To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.

We're two episodes into The Crown and there's already A LOT going on.

Unlike the premiere episode of the series, The Crown season four, episode two primarily took place at Balmoral Castle, the Queen's home in Scotland. (Is a castle... a home?)

The episode primarily delved into two very different guest experiences at Balmoral – Margaret Thatcher's awkward visit and Diana Spencer's crowd-pleasing weekend which led to a proposal from Prince Charles.

(Side note: Emma Corrin is the perfect pick for Princess Diana. Seriously. PERFECT.)

While the series seems to be straying further and further from historical accuracy, we're honestly not complaining.

After all, this really is just an elaborate, royal soap opera. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Here are the four biggest moments from The Crown season four, episode two:

Margaret Thatcher visits Balmoral.

After being elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher and her husband Denis are invited to spend a weekend at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Typically, the royal family spend their time at Balmoral attending the Braemar Gathering, hunting, fishing, picnicking and playing charades, which sounds... fun. (Okay, correction. It doesn't sound fun. At all.)

Being invited to spend time at Balmoral with the royal family is often referred to as the Balmoral test, because that's essentially what the trip entails.

"Balmoral is a great place to be around the royal family and for them to get to know you. It can be a bit of a test to make sure you pass the muster," former royal butler Grant Harrold has previously shared.