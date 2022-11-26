In the 1990s, The Corrs were at the height of their fame. Here's what their lives look like now.

For one night only, Irish band The Corrs will make their return to Australia, 20 years on from the height of their fame.

Tonight, they will play at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley alongside Wet Wet Wet, Darlinghurst, Gaudion, and Germein. It will be their first Australian show since 1995.

The Corrs, who hail from Dundalk in County Louth, Ireland, reached dizzying levels of success throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, with their music eventually taking off worldwide. But in Australia, we held a place in our hearts for them from the very beginning.

The group of siblings - Andrea, 48, Caroline, 49, Sharon, 52, and Jim, 58 - disbanded for about a decade as the four members prioritised raising families, but in 2015, they regrouped to make more music.

And Australia is very, very excited to see them back.