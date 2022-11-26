celebrity

In the 1990s, The Corrs were at the height of their fame. Here's what their lives look like now.

For one night only, Irish band The Corrs will make their return to Australia, 20 years on from the height of their fame.

Tonight, they will play at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley alongside Wet Wet Wet, Darlinghurst, Gaudion, and Germein. It will be their first Australian show since 1995.

The Corrs, who hail from Dundalk in County Louth, Ireland, reached dizzying levels of success throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, with their music eventually taking off worldwide. But in Australia, we held a place in our hearts for them from the very beginning.

The group of siblings - Andrea, 48, Caroline, 49, Sharon, 52, and Jim, 58 - disbanded for about a decade as the four members prioritised raising families, but in 2015, they regrouped to make more music.

And Australia is very, very excited to see them back.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Spill

King “Will Always Be A Prince” Charles

CANCELLED
ADVERTISEMENT

The Corrs' early success.

The Corrs started out playing in a pub owned by their aunt in their hometown, but their career began to take off when they appeared in the film The Commitments. 

They were noticed by Irish musician and manager John Hughes, who agreed to manage them going forward. 

Their 'big break' came when they were invited to support Celine Dion on her Falling Into You: Around the World tour. Soon after, they were signed to Atlantic Records and starting making albums. 

Their second album, Talk on Corners, went multi-platinum in Australia.

"At the very beginning of our career, Australia sort of took us in," Caroline Corr said on The Today Show this year.

"We’ve always talked about coming back to Australia and I’m just so happy we have the opportunity to do it."

The Corrs went on to release five studio albums between 1995 and 2005, and toured consistently throughout the decade. 

The Corrs in 2000. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their third studio album, In Blue, embraced more of a pop sound, rather than their folk style roots. It went to number one in Australia, as well as in Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the UK. 

While the band would release another two albums before beginning their extended hiatus, things became more difficult as the individual siblings began to marry and have children of their own.

Now, they’re parents to teenagers, and are keen to be back out and touring once more.

Here’s what they’ve been up to since the height of their 1990s success.

Marriages, kids, and separations.

All three of the Corr sisters married in the 2000s and went on to have children.

Sharon Corr married barrister Robert Gavin Bonnar in 2001, with the pair having two kids together, son Cathal 'Cal' Bonnar, and daughter Flori. However, the couple separated in 2019, something Sharon explored in her 2021 solo album, The Fool and the Scorpion.

"It has been a transition for me to be a single woman, although I’m absolutely loving it, it is wonderful," she told BBC Radio Manchester in 2021.

"But if you’re with someone for 23 years and then all of a sudden, I mean you don’t know how to do the other thing," she added, going on to joke that she had no idea where to meet men.

"Where do you pick up guys? Supermarkets? Where do you do it these days?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline Corr had three children with her husband Frank Woods - son Jake, and two daughters, Georgina and Ryanne. She and Woods separated shortly after Caroline and Bonnar did.

"These transitions are never easy for anyone and we cope and do our best at the time," she wrote on Instagram.

Like her sisters, Andrea Corr went on to have children as well, but she’s become more open in recent years about the struggles she faced while trying to conceive - ultimately miscarrying five times. 

"There was a lot of suffering in silence," Andrea told The Daily Mail’s You Magazine.

"Every time, no matter how often it happens, as soon as you discover you’re pregnant, you so quickly go into the mode of hoping and dreaming for this child - and then suddenly it’s all gone. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every time I’d feel so sad for a life that wasn’t there anymore and also really frightened that this was it. That I’d always miscarry."

Andrea eventually managed to conceive and had two children - a daughter named Jean and a son, Brett Jr, named after her husband, Brett Desmond.

Image: Getty.

Jim Corr.

Jim is a quieter member of the band in terms of the music, always playing instruments rather than contributing vocals like his sisters. He has however landed himself in the news.

In 2021, Jim came out against the COVID-19 vaccine and attended several anti-mask rallies in Ireland. 

ADVERTISEMENT

His Twitter account was suspended after he allegedly spread misleading information about the virus, but he remains active on Telegram, where he wrote that the Irish government’s reaction to the pandemic was "the biggest mass deception ever perpetrated on humankind". 

The musician has also spoken about his belief that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an 'inside job', and was an active member of the conspiracy group, 911 Truth Movement, something he wrote about on his now-defunct website.

Jim also has a son, Brandon, with his ex-fiancée Gayle Williamson, a former Miss Northern Ireland.

Feature Image: Getty.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money