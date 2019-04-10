The Case Against Adnan Syed: What you need to know before you watch the documentary.

On December 10, 2014, the very first episode of Serial dropped on the podcast charts.

Within days, millions of people became obsessed with the murder of Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee, and the trial and conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed.

As Sarah Koenig spoke to Adnan from behind bars, and retraced his steps on the day Hae was murdered, we became more and more desperate for answers.

Did Adnan actually do it?

How could his lawyer get away with being so incompetent?

What was his so-called friend Jay Wilds hiding?

Was the cell tower evidence inaccurate?

What about the location of Hae’s car?

Thousands of thought pieces were penned, countless Serial spin-off podcasts were launched, millions of group chats were buzzing with opinions on the case.

Then, after 12 intense episodes, Sarah wrapped up her investigation into Hae and Adnan and moved on to her next story.

Adnan remained behind bars and we were left with a bunch of unanswered questions.

Now, a four-part documentary series called The Case Against Adnan Syed, is deep diving into the case. The first episode, Forbidden Love, aired on SBS on Sunday night.

A lot has happened between Serial and The Case Against Adnan Syed. Here’s everything you need know before you watch the documentary:

In 2016, a Baltimore judge granted Adnan a retrial.

On Serial, we heard the case against Adnan hinged on Jay Wild’s eyewitness testimony, and cell tower evidence that allegedly proved Adnan was in Leakin Park at the time Hae’s body would have been buried.

As part of their investigation, Sarah and her team discovered the cell tower information was not, in fact, accurate. They also spoke to Asia McClain – a potential alibi witness for Adnan – who was never called to testify in either of Adnan’s trials by his attorney, the late Cristina Gutierrez.

Shortly after the podcast series was released, Judge Martin P. Welch ordered a new trial for Adnan based on the unreliability of the cell phone records, as reported by the New York Times.

When the prosecution appealed Adnan's retrial, they said they had testimony from two of Asia's classmates who claimed the high school student told them she would lie to help free Adnan.