Four very surprising things you probably didn't know about Stan's The Bold Type.

Stan's hit show The Bold Type takes viewers inside the glossy world of a fictional magazine and digital publishing empire, but behind-the-scenes things get a little more real.

The dramedy centres on three best friends who met while working at Scarlet magazine in New York City.

Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens, is a writer turned editor of a newly formed Scarlet vertical, Australian actress Aisha Dee portrays former social media director turned bartender and podcast host Kat Edison, and Meghann Fahy plays fashion assistant turned stylist Sutton Brady.

The Bold Type will premiere its fifth and final season on Thursday, May 27 on Stan and with that in mind, here are four surprising things you probably didn't know about the show, but will change the way you watch it.

1. Katie Stevens first rose to fame as a finalist on American Idol.

Watching Katie Stevens' American Idol audition is quite the emotional rollercoaster.

In 2009, Katie auditioned for the hit show in Boston and sang the classic Etta James song At Last. It was one of those auditions where all the judges, including special guest judge Victoria Beckham, were in unanimous agreement that she deserved a spot on the show and immediately advanced her all the way to the Hollywood round.

Katie was tipped as an early favorite to win the series but finished in eighth place following a surprise double elimination night.

This does explain why Jane Sloan is prone to breaking out in solos on The Bold Type.

Katie Stevens performing on American Idol. Image: Getty.