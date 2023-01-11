The Bachelors' Felix has given us the 'ick' and we can't go back.

When we were first introduced to Bachelor Felix and his blindingly white teeth a few days ago, it seemed he was your quintessential bachelor.

He's handsome, tall, fit, and has very nice hair. Not as bouff as Osher, but there is definitely some oomph in there. He speaks well. He's funny. His backstory is relatable - he switched careers and worked hard, maybe too hard, causing relationships to fall to the wayside.

Seriously though, how do teeth get so white?

"I'm 27, I've never been in a proper relationship," he told us. "Have I been looking for the wrong thing? I guess I'm about to find out."

His blind dates seemed like a lot of fun, and the women he chose were interesting and vivacious.