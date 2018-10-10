Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: A kiss leaves the men fuming.

GUYS NO.

Despite all of us claiming we would never again get sucked into a franchise that promised us a happy ending and then gave us two HOOROOS in ONE EPISODE… we’re back here again.

Ali is walking very slowly on a beach because everyone knows your walking pace has a direct correlation to how many times you’ve had your heart broken on national TV.

She’s reflecting on her past at sunset because that’s the only time you can do such things.

Now she’s crying in front of some stairs and this feels… planned.

Sssssshhhh.

It's Osher.

Despite recently being let down by a small member of the weasel family, he's very excited.

He may have peed his pants a lil and changed into his second best suit but that's OK.

He's also a bit concerned that Ali might be stalking him.