Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

In a shocking revelation, it turns out other contestants on the show had no idea about Cass and Nick’s relationship prior to appearing on The Bachelor 2018.
In an interview with Be, Cat, Romy and Alisha said watching the couple’s encounters on the The Bachelor, was news to them.
“We’ve only found out watching it back that [Cass and Nick] have actually had history,” said Cat in the interview.
“None of us knew, not even her friends,” she added.
“It’s because she lied to us for so long,” commented Romy, after Alisha shared that the news had thrown her.
We have questions. Like how could you not question the fact that Cass knew the Honey Badger’s brother? And how could you think that someone was really capable of falling in love in five seconds flat? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
2. The picture of Liz Hurley’s son that has everyone doing a double take.
Erm, we need to talk about the fact that Liz Hurley’s son Damian looks exactly like his mother in his latest modelling shots.
The 16-year-old is the shared son of Hurley and Steve Bing, Liz Hurley’s ex, and scrolling through his Instagram it’s undeniable the pair look… exactly the same.
