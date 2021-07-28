Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: IT'S GAME ON, B*TCHES.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

God, he's on a boat now.

This show is... exhausting.

Jimothy is taking a woman named Ash for a date. We haven't met Ash before because it's already episode three and she's yet to mention farting or shitting or any other bodily functions.

They drive the boat to a deserted island and end up living there for four years and becoming best friends with a ball named Wilson.

via GIPHY

It's an unexpected plot twist but good wholesome fun for the whole family.

Ash asks Jimothy to guess her age, and it's awkward because he doesn't know any women's ages past 35.

Ash pulls out a tiny boombox and they do a bit of pantless dancing (not a metaphor!) as Wilson weeps silently in the background.

Jimothy gives Ash some binoculars to signify that he's not looking into the future anymore but is living in the present.

via GIPHY

It makes zero sense, Jimothy, but I appreciate the gimmick.

Jimothy gives Ash a rose because at no point does she point out to him that binoculars are a tool for looking at something in... the distance.

BUT WAIT.

We're back at the mansion and Sierah and her scrunchie have something to say: