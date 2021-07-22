Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: A tense photoshoot leads to a confrontation at the cocktail party.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

We open on Osher arriving at the mansion.

The women scream in excitement as they should.

via GIPHY

Osher pulls out a date card and there is yet more... screaming.

Finger-gunning Laura opens the date card and pulls out two boarding passes - one for Jimothy and one for Brooke.

Sierah says of course it's Brooke because she's so nice and small and sweet.

"It must be so wonderful for her."

SURPRISE.

Jimothy is taking Brooke for a ride on a light aircraft because he's a pilot you see.

But, oh no, there's a storm and they may perish and will never be able to make terrible aviation puns again.

"AT LEAST WE DIED DURING WHAT WE LOVED."