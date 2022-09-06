Goats, ballet, and working with her husband: A day in the life of Emma Watkins.

"I've never been good at sleeping in, as my mum will tell you! So I get up early and go to feed our goats named Strawberry and Cream. They are currently staying with a whole herd at a local wildlife sanctuary as we are having a fence fixed on our property. "

On returning home, there's time for a quick bite to eat before Watkins and her husband Olly take their four dogs for a walk around the neighbourhood.

"After 12 years being so busy touring, recording, and living in the city, I just love being surrounded by nature and starting each day with my animals. We live on an escarpment and amongst national parks and ancient rainforests. It's the land of mist and fog and it's just beautiful to be in the country."

Once the animals are happy, Watkins sits down with Olly for a creative morning of work.

"We moved here for the space and the peace and we spend most of our mornings writing music or talking to members of our small team about upcoming projects," she says.

"I'm often on video calls with Sue Jo Wright, our creative consultant. She is deaf and has been helping us with many aspects of Emma Memma, but especially with the signing. AUSLAN has always fascinated me as I grew up with deaf friends, and I would watch them communicate in this 'secret language' that I desperately wanted to learn."

After a long morning of work, passionate dancer Watkins fits in some physical activity with a Zoom ballet lesson from former Royal Ballet soloist, Iohna Loots.

"We met online at the height of the pandemic through a friend and we do an hour of ballet and drink tea! I'm figuring out as I get older how to look after my body and keep my strength and flexibility. I've been on a mission to rehabilitate and retrain my body and its wonderful to be coached by Iohna. We call it 'tea and tendus' and I just love her to pieces!"

Listen to Mamamia's podcast This Glorious Mess, a weekly look at parenting as it truly is: confusing, exhausting, inspiring, funny, and full of surprises. Post continues below.





Lunch is a late affair but on busy days, it might be the main meal. Watkins says that she is the sous chef to husband Olly.

"We often cook together, but I am the one chopping vegetables while Olly is head chef," she laughs.

"We try to eat healthily and have changed our eating habits recently to include more organic produce and where possible, we buy from local farmers in our area. Our neighbour makes lovely jams and honeys and Robertson is known for its potatoes. There's even a big potato in the centre of town which always makes me laugh."