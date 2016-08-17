When it comes to the gym, not all equipment was made equal. In fact, some machines can actually be a bit of a waste of your time (even if you got to catch up on music videos while doing it).

“When you go to the gym, the equipment you see people on most is often a waste of time because they avoid the things that take hard work,” says personal trainer and Six Weeks to Sexy founder Blake Worrall-Thompson.

“The exercises and machines that people gravitate to are usually the easiest.” Guilty as charged. Here are the biggest offenders.

1. Cross trainer

Unless you’ve got an injury that requires low-impact exercise or a bad back, skip the cross trainer.

“People think it counts for their cardio workout and they’ll get results from it. While if you do anything at high enough intensity you’ll see results, most people don’t reach this,” says Worrall-Thompson.

“You’re much better off going for a run, doing stairs or using a roller. There are 1000 different and better cardio options.”

2. Inner thigh machine.

Working on those legs? There are far better options than this.

"While you can feel the burn, our adductor muscles are rarely used in a seated position or in isolation," says personal trainer Kylie Edwards.

"Instead, try standing side lunges, plank walk sideways or even good old start jumps."