'I need to be inside you.' 9 women on the text they received that wasn’t meant for their eyes.

Text messaging has revolutionised the way we communicate, often negating the need for us to actually speak to anyone – which is one of its best features.

Sure, there are some pitfalls of texting; the potential for words to be misinterpreted, an eggplant emoji sent by accident, or even worse, a sexy selfie sent to the wrong person.

But nothing can beat the awkwardness of when you receive a text that was definitely not intended for your eyes. A second of inattention from the sender, and a whole new world – often an opinion about… you – can open up and change things forever.

Nine women shared with Mamamia the most cringe-worthy times that happened to them.

Rose, 37

I was having a much-earned dinner with my girlfriends one night, without the kids. My husband was home with our three and four year olds, and as I was tucking into my prawn linguine, I got a message from my husband.

“Mum, can you please come over. Rose is out and the kids have gone nuts.”

It was an hour since I’d left.

Erin, 45

My 21-year-old son had broken up with his girlfriend and gone out to drown his sorrows.

At 2am, I got a text saying, “I need to be inside you one last time.”