James gave his daughter an old mobile phone. Then he discovered a series of text messages.

A father in the UK has made a heartbreaking discovery on his old phone, which his youngest daughter had been using to play games.

Turns out, she was also using it to send messages to her late grandfather and the texts are achingly sweet.

Journalist and radio presenter James O’Brian posted a photograph of the messages to Twitter, with the caption:

“My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet. Still has my old contacts though and it turns out she’s been messaging my dad, who died five years ago. I may have something in my eye.”

And don’t we all?

My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet. Still has my old contacts though & it turns out she’s been messaging my dad, who died 5 years ago. I may have something in my eye. pic.twitter.com/RZ5ZTgGbnk — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) February 17, 2018

The first text message (it appears the phone’s date and time is inaccurate, which can happen with old, reset iPhones) reads:

“I love you granddad, have a great time in heaven. I hope you meet Jesus and I hope you had an amazing life. I absolutely love you and my life could not have been this amazing without you.”

The second message is more of an update, yet still filled with gratitude and love:

“I’m nearly 10 and Elizabeth is 12! She loved your present by the way. Your present was your love.”

The image, of course, has gone viral. With thousands of people sharing emotional stories of their own grief and coping.