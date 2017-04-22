This is what grief looks like.

Content warning: This post deals with the death of a child.
A gut-wrenching image of a father holding his son, who died just 30 minutes after he was born with a fractured skull, is grief in its rawest form.
The death of Marty Tonkin’s son Nixon in June 2014 at a Brisbane hospital is the subject of a coronial inquiry. It’s alleged that a midwife’s mistake during the birthing process may have caused the head injury that ultimately killed the infant.
Relative Simone Valentine posted a loving tribute to Marty on Friday, accompanying a black-and-white photo of the father cradling his son.