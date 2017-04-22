This is what grief looks like.

“Meet Marty. He is Nixon’s dad – gentle-souled, loves his family, is Simone (Tonkin)’s loving husband, daddy to Nixon and now sweet Knox (2),” Valentine wrote.

Valentine said Marty was emotionally the “strongest man” she had met, recounting the “soul-breaking” task he took on during Nixon’s funeral.

“(He) carried Nixon’s casket in at his service and how he made his legs move with the soul breaking task ahead is seriously a moment I personally will never forget.”

Valentine went on to describe the “wonderful dad” and “great mate” as someone who “works endlessly at his family business” and supports his wife.

The mum-of-two ended the post with an impassioned plea for donations towards the MyCause page the family set up to support the Tonkins.

“I just thought you should know a little about him and how much of a relief and load off his shoulders it will be when we hit this target and he can start to slow a little, catch his breath and let us have his back for a little.”

To help the Tonkin family, click here.