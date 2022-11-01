"The theatre called an ambulance." Why people are passing out during Terrifier 2.

If you’re not big on Halloween or horror, you might have missed the movie that’s had stomachs churning all weekend.

Terrifier 2 is the sequel to Terrifier, the 2016 killer-clown film directed by Damien Leone. The gory film seems to have set a new bar for the genre, leading audience members to faint during the film, or rush out of it to vomit.

If that hasn’t turned you off already- here’s everything you need to know about Terrifier 2.

Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn’t feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom. #Terrifier2 @damienleone — TJ Barker (@realTJBarker) October 8, 2022

The first film of the small franchise, Terrifier, was released in 2016. It saw the character Art the Clown (who had previously been seen in Leone’s 2013 anthology film All Hallow’s Eve) hunt three young women on Halloween.

It depicted extreme mutilation of its characters, and many other horrific aspects. Although the film received mix reviews, it wasn’t long before a sequel was in the works, with die-hard horror fans celebrating the truly horrifying and gory nature of the slasher flick.

Terrifier 2 is described as falling under the ‘splatter slasher film’ genre, with ‘splatter’ being described as a subgenre that deliberately focuses on graphic portrayals of gore and graphic violence. The film definitely does not disappoint.