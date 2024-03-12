'I've spoken to over 35,000 boys in Australian schools. This is what I see.'

Adolescence and puberty is a tough time for everyone. But I really feel for young people today who face challenges unlike any other generation.

When I went through high school, the most mischief I could get up to with my Nokia 3310 was playing snake at the back of a school bus. It also meant the bullying I experienced stopped once I got home. Tragically, that is not the same for teenagers today.

They are growing up in a digital world of pornographic pop-ups, sexbots, online predators, catfishing and live-streamed violence.

In my work, I’ve heard from tens of thousands of students and teachers from every type of school across Australia. Sadly, what I am witnessing in all high schools is a growing callousness and lack of empathy among youth. But this shouldn't surprise any of us when you take a look at the predominant culture shaping young people’s growing identities.

It’s not their fault — they didn’t create these digital platforms hijacking their limbic systems, yet they have to navigate them.