'He doesn't...wash.' Just 12 things parents of kids going through puberty know to be true.

﻿Puberty. It happens so fast. One minute they’re cute little munchkins looking up at you with adoring eyes, the next they’re tall enough to look you in the eye. That is, if they’re not looking at their phones the entire time.

It’s such an awkward stage. The strange smells. The weird moods. The tricky conversations. The trickier silences.

At the same time, it’s an amazing stage, as you witness them morph from childhood into adulthood, and sometimes you catch your breath because you can’t believe that you created someone so gorgeous (if a little stinky.)

Video via Mamamia

We asked Mamamia readers to share some of their experiences of parenting tweens and teens through puberty. Hands up if you can relate...

No matter how carefully you explain the human reproductive system to them, they’ll end up with the wrong idea about something.

"I spent time explaining periods to my daughter thoroughly. I was quite proud of my clear and comprehensive explanation until it emerged down the track that I forgot to tell her it happened every month. She thought it was a one-off."

They’ll grow lots of hair, and you’ll end up seeing it… somewhere.

"SO MUCH PUBIC HAIR in their bathroom. Incredible."

They’ll develop BO, almost overnight. Oh, the smell…

"Then once they discover deodorant, they won’t know when to stop."

"Either BO or too much deodorant… all the smells. It’s feral."

Showers will go on forever, but you won’t be sure what they’re actually doing in there.

"My son NEVER seems to actually wash in his 500-hour shower, as it’s affectionately known by his three younger sisters."

Or maybe you will be.

"One part of them is really clean. Just for the record, I have two teenage sons."

Yep, they’re going to masturbate, so you might as well be cool about it.

"As soon as I accidentally walked in on son number one, I gave him a box of tissues and said, 'Wash your own sheets if necessary and enjoy.' It was talked about in the house, so number two had a tissue box in anticipation."