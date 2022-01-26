Taylor Swift has written every song she's ever released. When will men stop discrediting her?

This post mentions sexual assault and could be triggering for some readers.



A small Twitter-based eruption occurred this week, which once again flung a man's ill-informed opinion towards Taylor Swift and her career.

The eruption stemmed from a profile interview in the LA Times of Damon Albarn, who if the name is not ringing a bell, is the former frontman of both Blur and Gorillaz. He was being questioned on the integrity of modern music production when a mention of Swift was made. He had a response, and he simply had to share.

"She may not be to your taste, but Taylor Swift is an excellent songwriter," the interviewer stated.

"She doesn’t write her own songs," Albarn rebutted.

...apart from she does. Every single one of them, in fact.

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

Taylor Swift first started making music well before her tenth birthday and had signed her own singer/songwriter record deal with Sony when she was just 14 years old.

She's the crafter of iconic hits like 'Love Story', 'Enchanted' and 'All Too Well' (both versions).

Her success is remarkable. She has sold out stadium tours multiple times over, released hit album after hit album and has been showered with Grammys, Billboard and MTV awards.

But yet there's always a poorly informed critic waiting in the wings to dull the sparkle of her star.

It first happened on perhaps the most public of stages, at the Grammys, no less, when a certain rapper appeared on stage during Swift's award acceptance speech to say: "Imma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time."