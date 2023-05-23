'It brought up old feelings.' Taylor Lautner's 4-minute video about comments on his body.

"When I was in it, when I was 16 through 20 years old, starring in this franchise where my character is known for taking his shirt off every other second, no, I did not know that it was affecting me or going to affect me in the future with body image," Lautner began. "But now looking back at it, of course it did, and of course it is going to."

He said the gym was his "entire life" during those films, and when it ended he "rebelled against the gym" and stopped going completely.

"What happens when you don't want to see a gym? You start losing the eight pack. I started having more normal of a body," Lautner said.

"I remember one of the first times seeing it online was very tough. I was filming a movie called Run The Tide, and my character in that is not supposed to be a bodybuilder or [a] ripped guy in any way. I thought I looked fine.

"But then seeing it online where they put the side-by-sides of me shirtless in the ocean in a scene from that movie compared to me in [the third Twilight film] Eclipse or whatever, and being like, 'Wow, he's let it all go.' I was like, 'Oh, man. Did I really let it all go?' I didn't think I looked that bad."

In his new video, Lautner said he'd since learned not to place too much value on what others thought of him.

"I'm not gonna say it doesn't bug me. I wouldn't be on here posting this video if it didn't bother me at all," he said.