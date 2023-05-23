'It brought up old feelings.' Taylor Lautner's 4-minute video about comments on his body.

In mid-May, Taylor Lautner spent a week doing press.
It was to promote his new podcast (all celebrities must have podcasts now), alongside his wife, who is also called Taylor Lautner. They appeared on morning TV shows and radio stations, and made headlines for the way they embraced another Taylor, last name Swift.
Now, he's back home in... wherever he lives, going about his life by recording podcasts and going for runs.
It was after a run that he shared a four-minute video to TikTok and Instagram, explaining how he had just stumbled upon dozens of comments from people criticising his appearance after one network he recently appeared on posted a clip from the interview.
"I was going through the comments, and it brought up old feelings and memories [of] why I don't look through comments," he explained.
He then shared screenshots of comments which criticised his hairline, or commented on his ageing appearance (he is 31), including "he aged like a raisin" and "looks like sh*t".