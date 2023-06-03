Tara Reid said not having kids ruined her career.

You have kids, you don’t have kids. Your career is screwed either way, according to former Hollywood It Girl, Tara Reid.

Best known for playing Vicky in the American Pie movies, the actress's career was on the way up in the early 2000s and then it wasn’t. A mixture of bad movie choices and too many nights out derailed her career plans, and she ended up becoming tabloid fodder.

And who could forget the infamous nip slip at Diddy’s 35th birthday party in 2004 when the then 29-year-old stood on the red carpet with her breast exposed for 30 seconds.

Watch Nadia Bartel on having a career after having kids. Post continues after video.



While photographers snapped away and high-fived each other, debate swirled over whether it was a PR stunt or Reid had quite simply not realised that her dress has fallen down.

It’s been almost 20 years since then and according to her IMDB profile, the now 47-year-old has barely stopped working with plenty of films and TV shows under her belt. But the thing is, I’ve barely heard of any of them and like, did anyone else know that there are at least FIVE Sharknado films?

Reid has now said that she never really became a success because she never had a family, saying she couldn’t shake that ‘party girl’ image she’s been haunted by.