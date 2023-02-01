Sun tanning is 'trending' again. Here's why it's so dangerous.

We thought the archaic idea of spending hours sun tanning was behind us. And for most of us, we've received the 'Slip, Slop, Slap' message loud and clear.

We know the stats. Australia has the highest skin cancer rate in the world. Overexposure to UV light from the sun causes 95 per cent of melanomas. And one person in Australia is diagnosed with melanoma every 30 minutes.

And yet, the glamourisation of sun tanning continues. Tanning products are still being advertised in Australia across social media, some influencers regularly share images showing off their overt tan lines, and all of this encourages people to lie out in the sun and bake for hours on end.

Watch: Deborah Hutton's wake up call with melanoma. Post continues below.