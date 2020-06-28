Teagan Kaye was earning just $200 a week. After 24 hours on OnlyFans, she made $2,000.

When Teagan Kaye first signed up for OnlyFans, she had pretty low expectations about the up-and-coming site.

But within just 24 hours of starting an account, the 21-year-old, who sees the website as a stepping stone into building her dream career in the modelling industry, had earned $2,000.

"I was doing heaps of interviews for different jobs, but I couldn't find any work," the Gold Coast woman told Mamamia.

"One girl suggested [signing up to] OnlyFans and I was a bit sceptical at first because I already had a bit of a stigma around what it was and what it was used for," she continued. "But I decided to give it a go and six months later, it's one of the best things I've ever done."

The subscription-based website, which first launched in 2016, involves subscribers paying a fee — generally from $5 to $30 — to see a creators photos and videos.

After paying a monthly subscription fee, OnlyFans users unlock the ability to direct message and "tip" influencers, as well as accessing additional pay-per-view content.

Although OnlyFans has become prominent within the adult entertainment industry, the platform is actually used for several genres. In fact, pretty much anyone can monetise their content on the website — and there are currently millions of creators doing just that.

Teagan, who is in the top 2.2 per cent of all creators on OnlyFans, uses the website to share behind-the-scenes content from her freelance modelling career, as well as artistic nude modelling that isn't shared on her other social media platforms.

"People assume that OnlyFans is just for explicit content," she told Mamamia.

"But I personally use my site for more behind-the-scenes type content. On my page, I post lingerie shoots, behind the scenes videos from modelling work, etc."

While Teagan is just one of many models who use the platform to share exclusive content, the 21-year-old shared that the site is home to a wide variety of users.

"I've seen personal trainers use the site for online coaching. I've seen gamers use it, because there's a paid live-stream function. I've seen chefs, who do exclusive recipes, and tips and tricks. I've even seen travel influencers," she explained.

Image: OnlyFans. Before signing up for OnlyFans, Teagan, who left school at 16 years old due to "being around the wrong crowd", was earning just $200 a week.