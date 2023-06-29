Tammin Sursok was 'shellshocked' by motherhood. This is why.

Tammin Sursok was a staple on Australian TV when she played Dani Sutherland on Home and Away in the early '00s.
Since then, her star has continued to rise with successful stints on US soap The Young and the Restless, along with taking on an iconic villain role in Pretty Little Liars.
The South-African born Australian married husband Sean McEwen in 2011 before giving birth to their first child in October 2013 and their second daughter in January 2019.
After only taking on a handful of acting roles in recent years, Sursok is currently on the publicity trail for her latest movie Blood, Sweat and Cheer, which is available on Tubi.