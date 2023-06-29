Tammin Sursok was 'shellshocked' by motherhood. This is why.

Sursok joined Mamamia's This Glorious Mess podcast to discuss adapting to motherhood and some of the struggles she's faced along the way.

In the interview, she shared that while she currently has a four-year-old and 10-year-old, she's unsure if she would have a third child.

"I have to be honest, like, I'm getting older and my husband's 11 years older than me and I think the idea of a third is great in theory," she said.

"I had my first when I was like 28 years old so I think I just had a little more energy. And then it's just kind of the idea of – what do we want to focus on, as our lives move forward? It's okay to say this, like, it's not selfish to say this, but I really want to be focusing on my career."

When asked about the six-year gap between her kids, Sursok said she needed time to deal with the emotions from the first birth before having a second.

"When I had my first child, I feel like... no one really prepares you for that. I think that we've done such a disservice to each other until recently with the birth of podcasts and everyone oversharing on social media," she said.

"My children are the best things that have ever happened to me, but I had a huge loss of identity and I felt like my life didn't look the same... no one talks to you about what sleep deprivation actually looks like, and the fact that I really couldn't breastfeed, and how much guilt and shame is coupled with that."

Tammin's assumptions about the 'life-changing' experience of becoming a mother didn't meet her expectations.