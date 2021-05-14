In the 2000s, Christie Hayes played Kirsty Sutherland on Home and Away. This is her life now.

Christie Hayes has been on Australian television screens since she was 13 years old.

The now 34-year-old first came to our attention in her breakthrough role as Kirsty Sutherland on Home and Away, which she played from 2000 to 2005 and again from 2008 to 2009. But you'll likely remember her for one of Home and Away's most controversial storylines, where Kirsty falls in love with Kane Phillips (Sam Atwell), despite the fact he had sexually assaulted her sister Dani (Tammin Sursok).

Before landing the iconic role, Hayes won a scholarship to the McDonald College of Performing Arts in 1997 and studied drama. In 1999, she was cast in the lead role of Maria in The Search For Treasure Island. The following year, she landed the role of Kirsty. She was just 13.

For almost a decade, we watched as Kirsty's character developed. She fell in love, got married, fell pregnant, and found out who she thought was her twin sister wasn't actually her twin sister (and then found her real twin). A lot happened.

Kirsty Sutherland and Kane Phillips' wedding. Image: Channel Seven.