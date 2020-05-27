The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday May 27.

A 30yo Queensland man dies from COVID-19.

A 30-year-old Central Queensland man tested positive for the coronavirus after he died in his home on Tuesday.

His death brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to seven, and Australia’s total to 103.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said the man’s partner returned to their home in Blackwater about 4.30pm yesterday to find him unresponsive.

He was unable to be revived and died shortly after.

Dr Young said the man had a “complicated” medical history, and is believed to have had symptoms for several weeks, but it is not known how he contracted the virus as he had not travelled outside of Blackwater since February.

His partner is isolated in Rockhampton hospital displaying symptoms but an initial test for the virus was negative, Dr Young said.

“I ask that everyone in Blackwater, if you have any symptom at all, to come forward and be tested,” she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the man’s death was a reminder that the virus was still in the community.

“Blackwater has never had a case of COVID before,” she said.

“Contact tracing is extensively underway. The police and ambulance officers who attended the scene are also now in quarantine.”

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19.

Two private schools in Sydney’s eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases were discovered.

Waverley College and Moriah College both confirmed on Tuesday the schools had closed after students tested positive to COVID-19, as the state recorded just two new cases.

Waverley College, where a year seven boy tested positive, was evacuated within 90 minutes of learning about the case, a spokeswoman told AAP. The school reopened last Monday.