In 2020, a romance author 'died by suicide'. Last week, she announced it was all a hoax.

In late 2020, many book enthusiasts were saddened to hear that indie romance novelist, Susan Meachen, had died by suicide.

The announcement had been made by a young woman believed to be her daughter, who posted the news on Facebook, writing that her mother had been "bullied in the book world to the point of suicide".

What followed was an outpouring of messages from fans and fellow authors, offering their condolences. They also rallied behind the daughter to help fund Meachen's funeral costs and offered to do final editing work on Meachen's final novel for free.

Meachen's professional Facebook page then evolved into a place where writers and authors would find regular posts from the daughter promoting her late mother's books, as well as sharing posts about suicide prevention and mental health.

And in October 2020, a few months after Meachen's death, her final book Love to Last a Lifetime was published posthumously. Meachen's daughter said this final book had been a love letter given to her by her mother.

But it was all an elaborate hoax.

