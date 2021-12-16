From burnout to mood swings: 6 signs you might be having a 'slow-motion breakdown'.

This post deals with depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders, and could be triggering for some readers.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: this year has been a YEAR. In fact, the last two years have been a YEAR.

Between the pandemic, working from home, losing jobs, homeschooling kids, money worries and trying to exist in 'the new normal' - it's been enough to make anyone feel a little out of sorts.

And for some, the intense stress, overwhelm and anxiety that has come along with it has been slowly building up - steadily increasing without us even realising.

Enter: A 'slow-motion' breakdown.

While we're all aware that a sudden mental breakdown can happen during a period of intense mental distress, what you might not know is that the gradual building of stress over the years can trigger a 'slow-motion' episode.

"The day-to-day pressures of life can take a toll on anyone, yet how we respond to things can differ from person to person," explains psychologist Nancy Sokarno from Lysn.

"For some, a slow-motion breakdown can seemingly happen overnight (with those feelings usually bubbling under the surface over time for no one to see), however for others, it can seem as though a breakdown could have been predicted."

So, how do you know if you're dealing with one? And what can you do about it?

Below, we've asked Sokarno to help us round up some of the more common signs you may be experiencing a slow-motion breakdown.

1. You're anxious or stressed.

While there are a lot of things that can cause you to feel frustrated, angry and stressed out, if these are feelings that aren't really going away, this may be a sign you're struggling right now.