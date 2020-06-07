Trystan Martin, 40 and his wife, Tanya Lunardon, 46, from Melbourne are desperately trying to get to Georgia for the birth of their first baby via a surrogate. Plans to board a charter flight from the Netherlands have now fallen through, leaving them distraught.

After six years of trying for a child and hundreds of thousands of dollars later, COVID-19 restrictions mean they are facing the possibility of not being able to hold their baby when she is born around June 11.

“I have never suffered from anxiety before, but I wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning and think, ‘what can I do, what can I do’. There has got to be another way,” Trystan told Mamamia.

Tanya, anxious to be there for the birth, had planned to fly out of Australia on May 19 and Trystan was going to follow her over closer to the birth.

Then COVID-19 hit, and like many other Australians awaiting babies to surrogates overseas, their plans and dreams were shattered.

“In the first week of March we realised COVID-19 was getting serious. We followed it closely overseas and booked Tanya a ticket and five months of accommodation in Georgia. So that if it got locked down she would be locked down there,” Trystan explained.

“The night before she was due to fly, Georgia locked it’s boarders.”

The couple were “gutted”.

“We were devastated then. It was a big decision for Tanya to leave for that long. It has haunted us for the last two and half months. Maybe if we’d booked our flight a day earlier, she would have been there.”