Exactly what you can and can't do from today, depending on your state or territory.

As we officially enter winter in Australia, states and territories are once again loosening restrictions put in place by COVID-19.

Today, Monday June 1, many states will see the biggest returns to normal they’ve seen since mid-March.

The federal government outlined a three-step plan in May in regards to lifting restrictions, but premiers and chief ministers have been adopting those changes at their own pace.

Here’s what’s changing this week around the country.

New South Wales.

Travel is permitted within the state in New South Wales from today, with camping grounds and caravan parks reopening.

50 people are now allowed to dine at restaurants, pubs, casinos and cafes.

At eateries, the requirements demand 1.5m between tables and collection of patrons’ contact details to assist in rapid contract tracing should anyone fall ill with the virus.

Zoos, museums, galleries and libraries can also reopen, and beauty salons can open with strict measures. There can only be one person per four square metres, and no more than 10 clients in a shop at any one time.