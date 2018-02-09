The before-and-after transformation on Kayla Itsines' page that has swelled controversy.

One of the most frequent types of posts you will see in fitness guru Kayla Itsines‘ social media channels are ‘transformation’ photos.

Reposted from the hundreds of thousands of people who use her fitness guide, they feature a ‘before’ and ‘after’ photo showcasing the difference in their bodies after a certain period of time.

But one of her most recent before and afters is a little different.

Itsines shared the picture of Ely Fisher, which featured the fitness guide user pregnant and then two years later.

“Excuse me while I pick my jaw up from the floor ….. okay we good???????????????????????????? Progress using my #BBG program!,” the 26-year-old wrote.

She reposted it from Fisher’s own Instagram account, which was posted alongside a longer caption.

“I’m just mind blown at this comparison. I NEVER thought I would put this photo up, the first time my husband showed me this golden nugget hidden away on his phone I almost died but now, I am proud, I’m so proud of both Ely’s – I mean ONE birthed (the most amazing baby boy EVER) and the other birthed a new women and her first set of abs, ever!!” the Perth woman wrote.

“Either way, this whole weight loss journey, that I like to better call the ‘find Ely journey’ From 87 kilograms (post pregnancy) down 59 kilograms, I’m a better me, I’m energetic, motivated, committed, self disciplined, excited.

“I’m more outside then in these days! And better that, I’m a mum who can roll and chase her toddler around, for hours!! I’m also a better wife. I thank the heavens for programmes like BBG.”

While there were plenty of comments of “wow”, other followers expressed concern at the comparison of a pregnant body with a non-pregnant body.

“Hold on. She’s pregnant in the first picture. Not necessarily fat or unhealthy or anything at all. She’s growing a human. I don’t think this is an appropriate comparison to be honest. It’s certainly not accurate,” wrote Amber Stewart on the Facebook post.

“She’s probably as healthy in the pregnancy picture as she is in the ‘transformation’ picture. Also, pregnant women need to be careful about exercise and I wonder if maybe seeing this some people might think they’re unhealthy or abnormally overweight when they’re pregnant when actually they are healthy. I dunno. This makes me pretty uncomfortable.”