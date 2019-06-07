The Super Switch is about to become the next Married at First Sight. But... dirtier.

Something weird happened to Australia earlier this year.

For a couple of months we became obsessed with watching people fake marry other people on national telly.

We then got very excited when exactly none of those fake marriages worked out, and people started smashing fruit bowls and yelling, “I AIN’T SCARED OF YOU BRUTHA”.

It was a weird and wonderful time for all of us. Then it was over.

Now, there’s a new Married At First Sight in town.

It’s called The Super Switch: Group Therapy and it’s basically The Seven Year Switch with added fruit bowl smashing and yelling.

The basic premise is this: six couples at a crossroads in their relationship say goodbye to their partner to live in an experimental relationship with a total stranger.

This year the ‘social experiment’ will be taken a step further, with the six experimental couples living in two share houses together.

When something goes wrong with one of the experimental couples – or their real partners – they all have to hash it out in group therapy sessions.

Enter gossip, and drama, and even more gossip.

Here are the couples entering the experiment:

Ben & Christie



Wollongong couple Christie, 28, and Ben, 35, have been dating for a year.

She’s ready to settle down but Ben is still enjoying a party life. Christie would like to move in with Ben, but Ben is less sure, admitting to the show that he has “pulled back a little bit”.