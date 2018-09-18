'She does the mum's manicures.' The most ridiculous demands parents have for their nannies.

There’s no denying that being a nanny or a babysitter is no easy feat.

But for some nannies, there’s a lot more to the job than just looking after the kids or doing the morning school run.

A story published in the New York Post earlier this week has exposed the world of the ‘super nanny’ business, where nannies are expected to do a whole lot more than just changing nappies for their wealthy clients.

And boy, there were some pretty shocking demands in there.

One nanny, who worked for a CEO with four children, was expected to do the mum’s manicures, facials and daily blow drys.

The former beautician was also in charge of caring for the client’s two daughters’ hair, driving the children to school daily, and preparing three meals a day.

Limor Weinstein, who owns a New York-based nanny consulting business, also shared how one wealthy family requested a yoga-certified nanny for their kids.

“They wanted to make sure everybody in the household was balanced and mindful,” Limor told the publication.

If you have a nanny, is it appropriate to ask them to deal with nits, or is that job solely a parent’s? We discuss, on our podcast for imperfect parents.

Want to hear more? Subscribe to This Glorious Mess.

Not only did the nanny teach the children aged seven and four yoga, she travelled to the father’s office once a week for a yoga session with him too.

Another wealthy NYC parent, Jeff Goldstein, requests a twice-weekly massage from his family’s ‘super nanny’.

When the kids are in bed, the children’s nanny Lairen gives Jeff a 90-minute massage.

Nannies and babysitters are faced with insane requests outside of the Big Apple, too.