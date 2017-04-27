These parents left behind a truly extraordinary set of rules for the babysitter.

There are standard rules you’d leave for a babysitter. Don’t answer the door; No ice cream unless they’ve eaten their dinner; Bed by 9pm.

And then there are these…

“Don’t waste your valuable time cooking or providing healthy snacks.”

“Let the kids have as much sugar as they want, as long as they will go away.”

“If you have any boys over, just make sure they have an uncle/Dad/brother/friend I can call later.”

Should a nanny be responsible for delousing the kids? Post continues…



The hilarious instructions were reportedly left for a US woman, Maliah, and recently shared to Twitter by her partner, Malik Brazile.

“My girl went to babysit, and this is what the parents left…,” he wrote alongside photographs of the list, which have since been retweeted more than 17,000 times.

It's not hard to see why. Along with requesting a potential hook-up, the mother also suggests the young woman try her hand at breastfeeding.

"Just download a video on YouTube," the note suggests. "It's not hard or I would not do it."

There's also some helpful advice, such as, "Don't answer the house phone, unless you feel like paying bills" and "Do not take any kittens/candy/puppies from David. Or take a ride in his van."

And perhaps most importantly, "Do not believe anything the kids tell you."

Noted.