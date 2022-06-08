A debt unique to mothers: How 'Super Baby Debt' is widening the gender gap.

During maternity leave, the conversations I had with the other women in my local mother's group were about sleep deprivation, sleep routines and bowel movements.

We didn’t think about the future financial costs of our retirement, as having a child coincides with increased financial pressures.

I wish someone would have spoken to me or to the other women in my mother’s group about the real impact that taking time off for maternity leave and raising a family has on a women’s retirement fund.

My partner and I made the decision that I would take 12 months' maternity leave to care for our daughter, which meant we would manage our trim household budget based on a large percentage of my partner's sole income.

We never once considered the implications it would have on my retirement, because no new parent is thinking that far into the future while in the throes of raising a newborn.

Over the years, I never cared much about my superannuation fund.

But when the COVID-19 stock market crash happened in March 2020 when I was on maternity leave, I saw my balance drop by $10,000.

It was also during this time that I learned the shocking truth about the 'super baby debt'.

