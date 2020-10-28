EXCLUSIVE: 'Had anyone seen that?' Let me tell you about the day Donald Trump grabbed my boob.

My first encounter with 'The Donald' as everyone called him then was over the phone.

There were the standard ‘celebrity’ logistics to co-ordinate on this shoot, and I had regular calls with his EA Norma. Norma was a formidable woman and struck me as a no nonsense type of person.

One morning Norma and I were on the phone discussing the minutiae of the shoot when she began scolding someone about a newspaper. I quickly realised she was speaking to ‘The Donald’. I could just picture her slapping his hand away as he reached for a newspaper on her desk.

We were to film on the roof of Trump Tower, which meant a few trips uptown to check out the location.

The Trump Tower lift stopped on a floor before the roof and we had to take the last few levels via the stairs.

The first time we were there, we stepped out of the lift and were making our way to the stairwell to climb up to the roof, and a door into Trump’s penthouse was wide open. We could see straight into his apartment.

All shiny marble and gold as far as the eye could see.

I remember my hilarious neighbour in the West Village, hair stylist to the stars, telling me once that Ivana had spoken of taking all the marble out of Italy to decorate the penthouse. And it sure looked like it.

The day of the shoot we were all set up on the roof, ready to go, and then… we waited.

And waited

And waited.

While we waited we chatted amongst ourselves about ‘the hair’.

That hair was legendary and we all wanted to see the architecture of how it sat on his head up close.

We had been waiting for ages when suddenly he appeared out of nowhere, followed by a petite young woman who was wearing surgical gloves and carrying a make-up kit.

It appeared his make-up artist wasn’t to touch him unless she was wearing surgical gloves. I remember watching her trying to touch up his face with her hands in sweaty plastic gloves on a hot day. It's funny to think of now, when he resisted wearing a face mask for so long during the COVID-19 crisis. He won’t wear a mask, but no-one was allowed to touch him unless they wore gloves…

What was even more bizarre was the ‘TRUMP’ clearly printed out on a piece of A4 paper, cut out and stuck to the front of the hard hat he was wearing as a prop for our shoot.